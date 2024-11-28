Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases 631 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,769 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Watsco worth $11,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 100.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 58 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Watsco by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 131,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,653,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 168.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Watsco by 22.1% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,922,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Stock Up 0.7 %

Watsco stock opened at $554.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 42.86 and a beta of 0.88. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $373.33 and a 12-month high of $571.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $502.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $486.45.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.73 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $2.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Watsco from $550.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Watsco from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Watsco

About Watsco

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.