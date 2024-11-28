Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 490 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,458 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of eBay by 3.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 717,798 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $37,887,000 after buying an additional 20,712 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in eBay by 8.4% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 69,630 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in eBay by 10.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 126,717 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 11,921 shares during the period. LBP AM SA grew its stake in eBay by 137.0% in the first quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 22,870 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 13,219 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Down 1.2 %

EBAY stock opened at $64.31 on Thursday. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.16 and a fifty-two week high of $67.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34.

eBay Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 27.14%.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $77,757.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,213.77. The trade was a 1.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $256,760.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,530,000.93. The trade was a 5.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,016 shares of company stock valued at $3,015,417. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Citigroup upped their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on eBay from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on eBay from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on eBay from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.87.

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

