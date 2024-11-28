Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Has $155,000 Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 3.8% in the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.6% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.6% in the second quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.6% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

NYSE PPG opened at $123.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.22. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.07 and a 1 year high of $151.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 23.63%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.11%.

Insider Activity at PPG Industries

In related news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.80, for a total value of $249,713.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,513.20. This represents a 12.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on PPG shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.93.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

