Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Has $56,000 Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 7,250.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 294 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Lennar by 1.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,903,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,106,798,000 after buying an additional 73,638 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Lennar by 22.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lennar by 14.7% in the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Lennar by 36.5% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Stock Performance

NYSE LEN opened at $174.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.56. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $125.17 and a 1 year high of $193.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.62.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.28. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 14.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In other Lennar news, Director Jeffrey Sonnenfeld sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total value of $3,064,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,689 shares in the company, valued at $4,148,654.57. The trade was a 42.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LEN. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $177.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lennar from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.29.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

