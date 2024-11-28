Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $66,000 in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,656,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $851,404,000 after buying an additional 857,302 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CSX by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,133,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $573,128,000 after buying an additional 1,060,204 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 10.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,612,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $539,112,000 after buying an additional 1,447,651 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CSX by 9.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,421,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,466,000 after buying an additional 1,060,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 0.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,592,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $400,277,000 after buying an additional 51,597 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on CSX from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.78.

CSX stock opened at $36.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $31.65 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.99. The company has a market capitalization of $70.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 24.77%. CSX’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.81%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

