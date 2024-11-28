Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 776 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Baidu by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 296,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,186,000 after acquiring an additional 104,449 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Baidu by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,605,728 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $274,357,000 after acquiring an additional 18,334 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Baidu by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Baidu by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 321,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,897,000 after acquiring an additional 49,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Baidu by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,558 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter.
Baidu Stock Up 1.6 %
BIDU stock opened at $84.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.51. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.95 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.99.
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.
