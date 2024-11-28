Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:TRINL)

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No (NASDAQ:TRINL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Sunday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

NASDAQ:TRINL opened at $25.40 on Thursday. Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No has a 52-week low of $24.98 and a 52-week high of $28.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.23 and a 200 day moving average of $25.21.

high-growth venture capital-backed companies turn to trinity capital investment (trinity) as a preferred option for venture loans and equipment leases to fuel their growth and extend their runway. since 2008, trinity has worked closely with leading venture capital firms and their respective portfolio companies to offer valuable support, enhanced flexibility and competitive venture debt financing solutions to customers with distinctive needs.

