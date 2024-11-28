Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:TRINL)

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No (NASDAQ:TRINL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Sunday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.
Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No Price Performance
NASDAQ:TRINL opened at $25.40 on Thursday. Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No has a 52-week low of $24.98 and a 52-week high of $28.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.23 and a 200 day moving average of $25.21.
Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Eli Lilly, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca: 2025 Vaccine Makers to Watch
- About the Markup Calculator
- DICK’S Sporting Goods: The Under-the-Radar Buy-and-Hold Winner
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- 2 Cheap Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Instead of Chasing IonQ
Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Inc. - 7.00% No Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital Inc. - 7.00% No and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.