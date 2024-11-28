Truvestments Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,653 Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 582.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ KTOS opened at $26.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 269.53 and a beta of 1.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.71 and a fifty-two week high of $28.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $29,972.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,621.56. This represents a 2.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $185,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 349,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,262,753.06. This represents a 1.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,620 shares of company stock worth $1,727,730 in the last 90 days. 2.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

