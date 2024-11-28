Truvestments Capital LLC Makes New $42,000 Investment in MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL)

Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MaxLinear by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 915,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,255,000 after buying an additional 145,695 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MaxLinear during the 3rd quarter worth $328,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $548,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,696,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MXL. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of MaxLinear from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MaxLinear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

In other MaxLinear news, VP William Torgerson sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $93,940.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 179,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,634.80. This trade represents a 3.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ted L. Tewksbury III sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $89,088.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,853.12. This represents a 7.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MXL opened at $14.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.85. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.08 and a 52 week high of $26.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.04). MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 57.37% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $81.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. MaxLinear’s revenue was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

