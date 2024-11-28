Truvestments Capital LLC Makes New $62,000 Investment in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 891.2% in the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 133.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,550.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $99.76 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $79.23 and a 52 week high of $100.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.39.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.5824 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.