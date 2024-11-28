Truvestments Capital LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Hyman Charles D bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. 32.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VanEck Biotech ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BBH opened at $167.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.17. VanEck Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $148.52 and a 52-week high of $183.64.

VanEck Biotech ETF Company Profile

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

