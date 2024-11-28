Truvestments Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 334 Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 122.2% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 12,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 6,639 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Skyline Champion by 35.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 42,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 11,096 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Skyline Champion by 273.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 23,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 17,359 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 4.4% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 70,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period.

Skyline Champion Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SKY opened at $103.73 on Thursday. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $107.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 1.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.32. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $616.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Skyline Champion’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on SKY shares. StockNews.com raised Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyline Champion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyline Champion

In other Skyline Champion news, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.87, for a total transaction of $3,554,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,716,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,415,355. This represents a 1.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

See Also

