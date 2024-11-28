Truvestments Capital LLC Takes $56,000 Position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,791,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,250,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the period. HealthInvest Partners AB raised its holdings in UFP Technologies by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 18,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 8,248 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in UFP Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,176,000. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in UFP Technologies by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 12,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.46, for a total value of $4,342,183.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,807,473.24. This represents a 28.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Holt sold 146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.69, for a total value of $50,032.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,303,219.49. The trade was a 2.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,620,154. 6.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UFP Technologies Stock Performance

About UFP Technologies

NASDAQ UFPT opened at $321.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36 and a beta of 0.96. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.43 and a twelve month high of $366.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $307.95 and a 200 day moving average of $298.60.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

