TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) Shares Down 5.4% – Here’s Why

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.10 and last traded at $7.23. Approximately 11,922 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 207,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.

TRxADE HEALTH Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.52 and its 200 day moving average is $8.73.

Get TRxADE HEALTH alerts:

Institutional Trading of TRxADE HEALTH

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TRxADE HEALTH stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.75% of TRxADE HEALTH at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TRxADE HEALTH

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc operates as a health services information technology (IT) company in the United States. The company focuses on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, prescription journey, and patient engagement; and designs, develops, owns, and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TRxADE HEALTH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRxADE HEALTH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.