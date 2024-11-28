Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. reduced its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 55,224 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up about 14.1% of Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $50,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 82.0% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $39,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $45,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $199.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $204.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.70. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $151.27 and a fifty-two week high of $220.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.31. The company has a market cap of $181.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 31.60%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 101.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total value of $2,142,894.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,295.59. This represents a 42.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total value of $2,085,912.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at $4,272,256.80. The trade was a 32.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho set a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Summit Insights raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.05.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

