Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 30.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,307 shares during the quarter. DoorDash makes up about 0.5% of Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,142,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,186 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its position in DoorDash by 77.9% during the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,847,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,755,000 after buying an additional 1,246,567 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in DoorDash by 216.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,082,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,486,000 after acquiring an additional 739,961 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 3,284.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 729,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,385,000 after acquiring an additional 708,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in DoorDash by 5,396.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 663,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,716,000 after acquiring an additional 651,525 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $7,586,489.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 5,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.24, for a total value of $970,906.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,921,802.88. This trade represents a 4.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 553,262 shares of company stock valued at $85,515,902. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.06.

DoorDash Stock Down 0.3 %

DoorDash stock opened at $178.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.97. The stock has a market cap of $74.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -396.53, a P/E/G ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.67. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.58 and a 12-month high of $181.30.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

