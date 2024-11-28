UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $760.33 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC cut its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,232,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 87,115 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Fiserv worth $760,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $764,543,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,442,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,696,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,664 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $172,993,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,031,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 1,238.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 603,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,488,000 after acquiring an additional 558,774 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Heidi Miller sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.13, for a total transaction of $6,033,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,555.55. This represents a 47.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kenneth Best sold 20,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.61, for a total value of $4,468,394.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,644.31. This trade represents a 34.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,821 shares of company stock valued at $44,299,745 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $220.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $198.55 and its 200-day moving average is $172.29. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.68 and a 1 year high of $223.23.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fiserv from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens boosted their price target on Fiserv from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Fiserv from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Fiserv from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.29.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

