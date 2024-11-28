UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $888.84 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,540,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $888,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $601.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $455.41 and a 1-year high of $604.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $584.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $560.46.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

