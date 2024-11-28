Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 675 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Union Pacific by 272.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,678,108 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $379,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,318 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 19,878.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 896,040 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $220,856,000 after purchasing an additional 891,555 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 2,025.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 546,236 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $134,636,000 after buying an additional 520,536 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 170.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 736,246 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $181,470,000 after buying an additional 464,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 186.4% during the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 704,769 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $159,461,000 after buying an additional 458,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Daiwa America lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.80.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $245.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $218.55 and a 52-week high of $258.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $240.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.51.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.22%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

