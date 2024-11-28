United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG) Trading Up 4.3% – What’s Next?

United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) rose 4.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.36 and last traded at $6.11. Approximately 22,259 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 25,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.86.

United Homes Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $296.27 million, a P/E ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Homes Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UHG. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Homes Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of United Homes Group by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 297,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 26,441 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of United Homes Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of United Homes Group by 260.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

About United Homes Group

United Homes Group, Inc, a homebuilding company, engages in the design, building, and sale of homes in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It provides detached single-family houses, as well as attached single-family houses, including duplex and town houses for entry-level buyers, first time move-ups, second time move-ups, third time move-ups, and custom builds.

