United Maritime Co. (NASDAQ:USEA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

United Maritime Co. (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

United Maritime has a payout ratio of -54.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get United Maritime alerts:

United Maritime Stock Performance

NASDAQ:USEA opened at $1.98 on Thursday. United Maritime has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The company has a market cap of $17.52 million, a P/E ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.51.

About United Maritime

United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, offers seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of eight dry bulk vessels comprising three Panamax, three Capesize, and two Kamsarmax vessels with an aggregate cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 922,054 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Glyfada, Greece.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.