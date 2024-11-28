US Capital Advisors Reduces Earnings Estimates for Enbridge

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) – US Capital Advisors decreased their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enbridge in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 26th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $2.06 per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Enbridge Price Performance

ENB opened at $42.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $93.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.79. Enbridge has a 12-month low of $32.85 and a 12-month high of $43.70.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enbridge

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 215,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 40,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 17.4% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.4% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 108,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.676 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 121.76%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

