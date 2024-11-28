US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTWY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in November

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTWY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
UTWY opened at $45.43 on Thursday. US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.29 and a 12 month high of $48.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.00.
US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1497 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%.
US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF Company Profile
The US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (UTWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 20-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 20-year tenor on the yield curve UTWY was launched on Mar 28, 2023 and is managed by F/m Investments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Microsoft Stock Gets a $550 Price Target: Time to Get Excited
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Trump Tariffs in Focus: 2 Chinese Stocks to Own and 2 to Avoid
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 2 Generic Drug Stocks Ready to Surge in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.