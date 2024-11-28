Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $45.97 and last traded at $46.00, with a volume of 1111641 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.60.

VAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Valaris from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark cut shares of Valaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Valaris from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Valaris from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.83.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.17.

In other news, SVP Davor Vukadin sold 15,403 shares of Valaris stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $872,425.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,237.76. The trade was a 53.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Lyne sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total value of $1,450,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,118.76. The trade was a 51.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,403 shares of company stock valued at $4,028,246 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Valaris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,884,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Valaris by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,188,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,573,000 after acquiring an additional 225,283 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Valaris by 338.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 236,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,426,000 after purchasing an additional 182,467 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Valaris in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,306,000. Finally, Herr Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Valaris by 123.3% in the second quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 235,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after purchasing an additional 130,236 shares during the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

