Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,354,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,975 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $863,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6,005.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,308,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,616,000 after buying an additional 8,172,614 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 139,777,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,792,000 after buying an additional 6,565,775 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 147.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,577,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730,944 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 46,095,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436,012 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,962,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,573,000 after buying an additional 2,402,484 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $49.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $130.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.67. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.65 and a one year high of $53.40.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

