Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,966,000 after acquiring an additional 101,694 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $677,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 129,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $76.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.27. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $72.95 and a 52 week high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.