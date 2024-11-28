Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 250,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,890 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $19,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 88.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 504.0% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $76.21 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $72.95 and a 1-year high of $78.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.27.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

