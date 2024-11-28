Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by National Wealth Management Group LLC

National Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of National Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. National Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,807,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,678 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 39.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 875,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,604,000 after acquiring an additional 248,422 shares during the period.

BND stock opened at $73.33 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $75.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.2276 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

