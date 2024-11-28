Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Noesis Capital Mangement Corp

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,128 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $183,842,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,249,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,251,000 after purchasing an additional 152,223 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 665,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,341,000 after purchasing an additional 21,335 shares during the last quarter. Kitching Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kitching Partners LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter.

VTV stock opened at $181.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.45. The company has a market capitalization of $129.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $141.47 and a twelve month high of $182.33.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

