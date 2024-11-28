Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.93 and last traded at $41.89, with a volume of 176589 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.10.

VCYT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Veracyte from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Veracyte from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Veracyte from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Veracyte from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veracyte presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -285.93 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.75.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. Veracyte had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $115.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 5,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $182,244.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,903.89. This represents a 13.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Leite sold 5,479 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $163,164.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,461.72. The trade was a 6.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 2,331.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Veracyte by 168.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Veracyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Veracyte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Veracyte during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

