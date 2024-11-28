Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Trading 4.3% Higher – Time to Buy?

Victoria Gold Corp. (TSE:VGCX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.48. 408,484 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 628,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

Victoria Gold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.04, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.51 million, a P/E ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.74.

Victoria Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, explores, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.