Vinva Investment Management Ltd Buys 146,564 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 312.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,564 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.1% in the first quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 72,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Pfizer by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 274,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,626,000 after acquiring an additional 29,688 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 40.6% in the first quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 105,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 30,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 80.0% during the first quarter. Invst LLC now owns 65,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 29,118 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.2 %

Pfizer stock opened at $25.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $146.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $31.54.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Evercore ISI raised Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $28,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $282,400. The trade was a 11.11 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

