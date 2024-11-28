Vinva Investment Management Ltd Buys 29,938 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,938 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 0.8% of Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $19,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Acorn Creek Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 5,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Procter & Gamble Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $179.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $142.50 and a 12 month high of $180.43.
Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.48%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Dbs Bank cut Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.45.
Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble
In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $108,826.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,882.65. This represents a 3.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total value of $2,163,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,538.34. The trade was a 52.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,233 shares of company stock valued at $6,024,234 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Procter & Gamble
The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.
