Vinva Investment Management Ltd Increases Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 64.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 10,472 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $11,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 8,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSL. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $506.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $472.00.

Insider Transactions at Carlisle Companies

In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.41, for a total value of $121,937.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,623.94. This represents a 8.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CSL opened at $457.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.91. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $272.15 and a twelve month high of $481.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $448.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $424.74.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 33.29% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.25 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.15%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.