Vinva Investment Management Ltd Sells 10,534 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lessened its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,534 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $7,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Beurden Saul Van sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $2,169,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,687 shares in the company, valued at $7,853,327.13. This represents a 21.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ather Williams III sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $3,822,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,421,957. This represents a 26.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $77.17 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $42.79 and a twelve month high of $78.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.26%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WFC. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.07.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

