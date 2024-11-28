Vinva Investment Management Ltd Sells 22,668 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,668 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $6,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,438,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $832,246,000 after buying an additional 337,786 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,124,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $573,301,000 after purchasing an additional 49,426 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,925,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $396,026,000 after purchasing an additional 244,285 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,455,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $348,671,000 after purchasing an additional 316,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 245.1% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,053,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $341,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168,897 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $100.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.11 and its 200 day moving average is $103.39. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $72.85 and a 12 month high of $116.47. The stock has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.61.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.05. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $118.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.38.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

