Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 494,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,427 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Viridian Therapeutics were worth $11,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Novo Holdings A S lifted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 81.8% in the second quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,020,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,307,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,036,000 after purchasing an additional 615,531 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 167.8% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 749,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,754,000 after purchasing an additional 469,804 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,234,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,632,000 after buying an additional 233,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 1,014.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after buying an additional 207,711 shares in the last quarter.

VRDN opened at $21.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 18.55 and a current ratio of 18.55. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $27.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.30.

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 85,127.16% and a negative return on equity of 70.12%. Analysts anticipate that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Thomas W. Beetham purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.41 per share, for a total transaction of $117,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $140,460. The trade was a 500.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc bought 1,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,445,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,608,993.75. This represents a 86.68 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,626,400 shares of company stock worth $30,616,312. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRDN shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

