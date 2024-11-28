Viridien (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Viridien (OTCMKTS:CGGYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Viridien Stock Performance

CGGYY stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.27. 115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822. Viridien has a 1-year low of $35.65 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The firm has a market cap of $294.63 million, a PE ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Get Viridien alerts:

About Viridien

(Get Free Report)

See Also

CGG engages in the provision of data, products, services, and solutions in Earth science, data science, sensing, and monitoring in North America, Latin America, the Central and South Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments: Data, Digital & Energy Transition (DDE); and Sensing & Monitoring (SMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Viridien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.