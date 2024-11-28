Viridien (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Viridien (OTCMKTS:CGGYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Viridien Stock Performance
CGGYY stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.27. 115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822. Viridien has a 1-year low of $35.65 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The firm has a market cap of $294.63 million, a PE ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.
About Viridien
