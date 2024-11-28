Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 2,514,240 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the previous session’s volume of 1,246,336 shares.The stock last traded at $17.98 and had previously closed at $17.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VSH shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology Trading Up 4.3 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.09.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $735.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

Institutional Trading of Vishay Intertechnology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSH. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 173.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 45,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

