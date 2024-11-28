Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Receives $18.82 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.82.
WRBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Warby Parker from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Warby Parker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Warby Parker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Warby Parker from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Warby Parker by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the first quarter worth $176,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Warby Parker during the second quarter worth $186,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Warby Parker stock opened at $22.90 on Friday. Warby Parker has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $24.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -84.07 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.40.
Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.
