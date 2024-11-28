Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Receives $18.82 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.82.

WRBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Warby Parker from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Warby Parker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Warby Parker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Warby Parker from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

In other Warby Parker news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 6,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $94,005.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,083.20. This trade represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $694,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,138.53. The trade was a 80.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 99,178 shares of company stock worth $1,339,901 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Warby Parker by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the first quarter worth $176,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Warby Parker during the second quarter worth $186,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Warby Parker stock opened at $22.90 on Friday. Warby Parker has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $24.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -84.07 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.40.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

