Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Trading Down 0.3% – Time to Sell?

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.02 and last traded at $20.03. Approximately 30,331 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 14,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.10.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.25.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.0526 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $481,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,094,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 31,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 232,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period.

The Western Asset Total Return ETF (WBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of fixed income securities from any geography with any credit rating. WBND was launched on Oct 3, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

