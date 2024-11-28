Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Trading Down 0.3% – Time to Sell?

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.02 and last traded at $20.03. Approximately 30,331 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 14,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.10.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.25.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.0526 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.
The Western Asset Total Return ETF (WBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of fixed income securities from any geography with any credit rating. WBND was launched on Oct 3, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.
