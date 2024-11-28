WFA of San Diego LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

WFA of San Diego LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value comprises approximately 1.9% of WFA of San Diego LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2,014.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the third quarter worth $123,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VONV opened at $87.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.05 and its 200-day moving average is $80.54. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 52 week low of $68.20 and a 52 week high of $87.96.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.437 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.