WFA of San Diego LLC Sells 10,773 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

WFA of San Diego LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 33.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,773 shares during the quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSJO. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,997,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 761,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,301,000 after acquiring an additional 106,841 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 653,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,856,000 after purchasing an additional 13,550 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 441,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 350,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after purchasing an additional 21,359 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSJO stock opened at $22.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.70. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.54 and a 12-month high of $22.93.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1037 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

