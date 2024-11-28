What is DA Davidson’s Estimate for Best Buy Q4 Earnings?

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Best Buy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker anticipates that the technology retailer will post earnings of $2.43 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Best Buy’s current full-year earnings is $6.28 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Best Buy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $109.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.82.

Best Buy stock opened at $88.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.07. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $68.67 and a 12-month high of $103.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 47.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 190.9% during the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 320 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter worth about $40,000. LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 632.1% during the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.83%.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

