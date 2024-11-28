What is DA Davidson’s Forecast for DKS FY2025 Earnings?

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) – DA Davidson lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report issued on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings of $13.80 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $13.73. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ current full-year earnings is $13.88 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q4 2025 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DKS. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down previously from $250.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $247.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.95.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $213.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.76 and its 200 day moving average is $210.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.64. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $120.39 and a twelve month high of $239.30.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.14% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,259,133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $473,945,000 after buying an additional 27,155 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,788,820 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $373,327,000 after acquiring an additional 57,672 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,106,341 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $237,697,000 after acquiring an additional 375,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,042,782 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $217,169,000 after acquiring an additional 10,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 780,346 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $167,683,000 after acquiring an additional 102,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

