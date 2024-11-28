Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) CEO Sells $24,462.88 in Stock

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Briffa sold 9,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $24,462.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 705,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,083.94. This represents a 1.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Wheels Up Experience Trading Up 8.3 %

Shares of UP traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,797,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,360. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.01. Wheels Up Experience Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $6.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter worth $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the second quarter worth $28,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter worth $41,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth about $56,000. 98.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers membership programs consisting of Connect that offers members variable dynamic pricing on a per trip basis and flexibility on their schedule; Core for private flyers; and UP for Business for small and medium enterprise, and large corporate customers for whom it is primary provider of private flights, as well as supplementary solution to their own aircraft operations.

