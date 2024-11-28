Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 29th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0608 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

Whitecap Resources Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of WCP traded up C$0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$10.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,855,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,984. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.28. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of C$8.15 and a twelve month high of C$11.31. The company has a market cap of C$6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.48 per share, with a total value of C$104,800.00. Also, Director Mary-Jo Case purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.44 per share, with a total value of C$52,200.00. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 25,000 shares of company stock worth $261,300. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Raymond James upgraded Whitecap Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Desjardins increased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$12.75 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.61.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

