Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.27 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.27 ($0.00), with a volume of 3490614 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.30 ($0.00).

Wishbone Gold Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £934,059.00, a PE ratio of -67.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.67.

Wishbone Gold Company Profile

Wishbone Gold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gold production and trading activities in Australia. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and other metals. The company's projects include the Red Setter and Cottesloe projects located in the Patersons Range region of Western Australia; and the White Mountain project located in Queensland.

