Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Trading Down 3.7% – Should You Sell?

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Free Report) was down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.88 and last traded at $8.88. Approximately 251 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.22.

Worley Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.77.

Worley Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Worley Limited provides professional project and asset services to energy, chemicals, and resources sectors worldwide. The company offers digital, consulting, engineering and design, construction management, construction and fabrication, supply chain management, project management, and operation and maintenance services, as well as maintenance, modification, and operation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Worley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.