WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXAY) Short Interest Update

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 67.5% from the October 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
WuXi AppTec Stock Performance
Shares of WUXAY stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.23. 1,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,042. WuXi AppTec has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $12.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.07.
About WuXi AppTec
