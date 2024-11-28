WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXAY) Short Interest Update

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 67.5% from the October 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

WuXi AppTec Stock Performance

Shares of WUXAY stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.23. 1,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,042. WuXi AppTec has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $12.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.07.

About WuXi AppTec

WuXi AppTec Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, provides research, development, and manufacturing services to discover, develop, and manufacture small molecule drugs, and cell and gene therapies in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: WuXi Chemistry, WuXi Testing, WuXi Biology, WuXi ATU, WuXi DDSU, and Others.

